Sheryl Dixon Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Relentless' Book Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Sheryl Dixon

WEST LONDON, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Relentless" co-authored by Sheryl Dixon, alongside Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 25th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "Relentless" is Sheryl Dixon’s chapter, "When The Ground Gives Way: How Losing Everything Became My Foundation.” Sheryl shares how a profound loss caused her entire world to collapse, forcing her into a long journey of rebuilding her life from the ground up. Through repeated seasons of uncertainty and reinvention, she discovers an inner strength shaped by resilience and persistence. Her chapter is about how losing everything can become the foundation for transformation, showing that tenacity and the refusal to give up can lead to a stronger sense of self and purpose.

Relentless earned impressive recognition on Amazon, achieving Best Seller status across multiple business categories while also appearing on several of Amazon's New Release lists. Among its many accomplishments, the book climbed as high as #3 on Amazon's New Release list in Marketing, underscoring its strong debut and enthusiastic response from readers. The book's early success reflects the powerful impact of its inspiring stories of resilience, determination, and perseverance from Lisa Nichols and the other contributing authors.

Meet Sheryl Dixon:

Sheryl is a confident professional with a strong track record of success, having worked in a variety of roles at strategic and operational levels within the private and public sectors. Her diverse career history spans over 30 years, ranging from commercial banking to economic development and regeneration. Within Local Authority, Sheryl served as Principal Revenues Officer where she thrived as a strong leader, managed difficult debt recovery processes and successfully led her team to achieve stringent collection targets each year.

Later, working at strategic level, within Economic Development, Sheryl was selected to lead various high-profile government funded programmes. She particularly enjoyed her role in supporting businesses to win more contracts, refine their business plans and in encouraging entrepreneurship. This role showcased her natural ability to develop effective partnership approaches, whilst working with external partner organisations, toward shared objectives.

For over 10 years, Sheryl juggled full time employment, with a growing side business in Construction and Property Services. During the past year, she has opted for a full return to the private sector. As co-founder and Managing Director of a successful company, Sheryl has responsibility for organisational strategy, finance, implementing systems and technology.

Alongside this, Sheryl is a successful property investor and works collaboratively to support other investors in building their own property portfolios.

Sheryl has a success mindset, advocates personal growth and empowerment. A passionate speaker and mentor who connects easily with others. Her impressive achievements are testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence, whilst embracing challenges with dignity, focus and resilience.

Outside of work, Sheryl enjoys various pastimes including travel, nature and keeping fit.

Connect with Sheryl at: www.Linkedin.com/in/Sheryl-Dixon

To order your copy of “Relentless” please visit HERE.

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