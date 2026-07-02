Honoring Jeanette Eno: A legacy of service and resilience

Honoring a century of service, resilience and trailblazing impact

As part of Women Veterans Recognition Day at West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System, we honor Jeanette Eno, a remarkable Marine Veteran whose life of service, strength and resilience continue to inspire others.

Eno, 102, began her military career with the Coast Guard before transferring to the Marine Corps. During her service, she worked in clerical support roles, providing essential administrative services that contributed to mission readiness and operational success. She completed training in West Palm Beach, Florida, and served in Key West.

A lifetime of dedication from the Coast Guard to the Marine Corps

Eno will celebrate her 103rd birthday on Aug. 9 and is believed to be the oldest living woman Marine Veteran.

To recognize her service and contributions, West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System executive leadership and staff visited Eno at the Community Living Center and presented her with a special gift basket. The visit provided an opportunity to express gratitude on behalf of VA and the Veteran community for her years of service and sacrifice.

Eno warmly welcomed the group and expressed her appreciation for the visit. She was especially delighted to discover chocolates in her gift basket, one of her favorite treats. Her joy and enthusiasm left a lasting impression on everyone present.

During the visit, fellow Veterans had the opportunity to personally thank Eno for her service. One Veteran approached her to shake her hand and express his gratitude.

A brief recognition speech highlighted not only Eno’s military contributions but also the path she helped forge for future generations of women who would answer the call to service.

Eno’s story reminds us to recognize and preserve the history of women Veterans, and those whose contributions have too often gone untold.

West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System is honored to celebrate Eno and her remarkable legacy.

Thank you for your service.

Thank you for your sacrifice.

Thank you for your example.

And thank you for helping shape the history of women in military service.

Semper Fi.