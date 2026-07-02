Turning loss into purpose: Air Force Veteran inspires others to try adaptive sports

When Sedric Anderson returned home from Iraq in 2009, no one could have predicted the battle that awaited him stateside. What began as unexplained skin irritations—initially diagnosed as eczema—eventually proved to be a rare immune deficiency disorder linked to toxic exposure during his service. For years, the Air Force Veteran from St. Louis, Illinois, quietly battled a condition that slowly attacked his body from the inside out.

By January 2021, that battle reached a crisis point. What began as a routine hospital visit for an infusion ended in cardiac arrest, seizures, kidney failure and a ventilator. Anderson contracted COVID-19 while his immune system was already pushed to its limits. Prolonged intubation damaged his vocal cords, requiring surgery months later. He ultimately lost both legs. He only recently began learning how to move forward and build a new life.

“It is what it is,” Anderson said. “I had to learn how to use what I have well.”

Through every hospitalization, setback and uncertain moment, his wife, Pamela Anderson, stood by his side. Married nearly 40 years, she is not only his life partner but also his primary caregiver—monitoring symptoms, coordinating care and advocating fiercely on his behalf. Over time, she learned to recognize subtle physical cues—like changes to his skin, the sound of his breathing—that signaled his body was struggling.

“You have to learn to live life,” Pamela said, “because anything can happen.”

What neither of them anticipated was that amputation would open a door rather than close one.

Recreation therapists at the John Cochran VA Medical Center in St. Louis introduced Anderson to adaptive sports, and he never looked back. Since then, he has kayaked, climbed rock walls, surfed, skied, sailed and competed in pickleball. He is now attending the National Veterans Golden Age Games for the third time and participating in programs including the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic and other nonprofit local adaptive sports programs that support health, healing and community purpose. Scuba diving is next on his list.

“The blessing of amputation has pushed me in directions I never knew existed,” Anderson said. “People would look at me and feel sorry for me, but it opened doors I never would have walked through otherwise.”

Beyond competition, Anderson has become an informal mentor. He encourages fellow Veterans at his local YMCA, visits newly amputated Veterans at his church and offers the kind of perspective that only someone who has lived it can give.

His message to any Veteran on the fence about adaptive sports is simple and direct: “Come watch me. And if I can do it, we can do it together.”

For Sedric Anderson, the mission never ended, it just changed terrain. And as long as he’s moving, he intends to keep going.