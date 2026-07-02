Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,671 in the last 365 days.

Air Quality Alert: Unhealthy Ozone for Sensitive Groups Expected Friday in Southern RI

Published on Thursday, July 02, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) forecasts that air quality will reach UNHEALTHY levels for sensitive groups due to elevated ground-level ozone on Friday, July 3. The alert is being issued for southern parts of the state in Washington, Newport, and Kent Counties only.

Key Details:

  • UNHEALHTY ozone levels for sensitive groups are expected in the southern parts of the state.
  • Peak levels begin early afternoon, continuing into the evening.
  • Fine particles are also expected to be elevated, reaching MODERATE.

Health Impacts: Unhealthy ozone levels may cause:

  • Throat irritation, coughing, and chest pain.
  • Shortness of breath and increased risk of respiratory infections.
  • Worsening of asthma and other lung conditions- particularly for children, the elderly, and others with pre-existing respiratory issues.

Recommended Actions:

  • Reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
  • Take frequent breaks and choose less strenuous activities.
  • Monitor for symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath.
  • People with asthma or lung conditions should follow their action plans and carry quick-relief medications.
  • Schedule outdoor activities in the morning when ozone levels are lowest and typically GOOD on the Air Quality index.

Air quality can change throughout the day. To stay informed, download the AirNOW app or visit www.airnow.gov for real-time updates and forecasts.

Additional information is also available on DEM’s air quality forecast page at www.dem.ri.gov/airquality.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.

Date

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Air Quality Alert: Unhealthy Ozone for Sensitive Groups Expected Friday in Southern RI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.