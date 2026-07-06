Third Annual David A. Pierce Award Ceremony Returns to The Comedy Store July 16th

NSEAL to honor music-industry attorney and artists’ rights advocate Tim Kappel on July 16, 2026

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is no shortage of ways to spend a Thursday night in Los Angeles, but few can match an evening of celebrating the year’s biggest legal wins for creatives with comedy, community, and networking at one of Hollywood’s most legendary venues. On July 16, 2026, the National Society of Entertainment and Arts Lawyers (“NSEAL”), an artists’ rights advocacy organization, will host the people who protect creativity for the Third Annual David A. Pierce Award Ceremony at The Comedy Store from 5:30 – 7:30 pm, with an exclusive after-party on the front patio. Expect to network with heavy hitters in the entertainment law space, share big laughs, make meaningful connections, and celebrate those who have stood, and still stand, for artists' rights.Event InformationDate: Thursday, July 16, 2026Time: 5:30–7:30 p.m.Location: The Original Room at The Comedy Store, West Hollywood (8433 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA.)Tickets:Early Bird — $50Students — $30 (Use code STUDENT)Last Minute — $60 (After July 10, 2026)Link: https://events.leapevents.com/event/david-pierce-2026 Every summer, the David A. Pierce Award Ceremony honors an attorney who has made meaningful contributions to protecting and advancing artists’ rights, carrying forward Mr. Pierce’s legacy of passionate advocacy for creative professionals. Now in its third year, this year’s ceremony will recognize award recipient Tim Kappel and include remarks by NSEAL’s Chairman, Steven T. Lowe, and East Coast Director, Scott Alan Burroughs.The evening will bring entertainment and arts lawyers, law students, creators, and anyone who shares a commitment to protecting artists’ rights together for a celebration of legal excellence and the entertainment community. Guests will enjoy comedy performances, food, shmoozing, inspiring speeches, and celebration.This year’s David A. Pierce Award will be presented to Tim Kappel, a nationally recognized music industry attorney, educator, and advocate for artists and songwriters. Kappel is a founding partner of Wells & Kappel LLP and served as lead counsel in Vetter v. Resnik, a significant Fifth Circuit case that recently granted creators worldwide copyright termination rights.The evening will be hosted by comedian Bob Wheeler and will feature comic performances by headliners Argus Hamilton and Karen Haber, along with Char Ramtin, Eric Rocha, Faith Ladzinski, Atlas Novack, Ben Brandfon, and Jeffrey Reyes Jr.Proceeds will support NSEAL’s continuing work on behalf of artists and creators through amicus advocacy, litigation support, educational programs, policy initiatives, scholarly law review articles, and community outreach.About NSEALThe National Society of Entertainment and Arts Lawyers (“NSEAL”) is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that was founded in 2013 (originally as the California Society of Entertainment Lawyers). This national organization advocates for artists’ and creator’s rights and is comprised of attorneys across the United States who represent authors, screenwriters, songwriters, musicians, and other creative professionals in the entertainment and arts industries, as well as law professors, law students and artists. Its members have litigated thousands of entertainment and art cases in trial and appellate courts throughout the country, including many of the most important recent copyright and entertainment cases, and have advised scores of creative professionals on litigation, licensing, and intellectual property strategy.NSEAL has filed amicus briefs supporting the prevailing party in several significant copyright cases, including Petrella v. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Inc. (2014), Unicolors, Inc. v. H&M Hennes & Mauritz, L.P. (2022), Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. v. Goldsmith (2023), and Warner Chappell Music, Inc. v. Nealy (2024). More recently, in Vetter v. Resnik (2025), the Fifth Circuit cited NSEAL's amicus brief in its published opinion on copyright infringement and substantial similarity. Beyond litigation, NSEAL advances artists' rights through scholarly publications, continuing legal education programs, the annual David A. Pierce Award Ceremony, networking events, newsletters, educational videos, and community outreach.Website: https://nseal.org/

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