AG Murrill’s Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrests previously convicted sex offender for social media violations

Agents with Attorney General Liz Murrill’s Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrested a Ponchatoula man for violating social media laws for sex offenders.





52-year-old Danny Roberto Galindo, of Lanier Lane in Ponchatoula, was arrested on June 30th for:

14:91.5--Unlawful Use of a Social Networking Website

15:542.1-- Failure of Notification/Register Sex Offender

Galindo was found to be active on multiple social media networking websites as a registered sex offender without making the legally required notifications.

Galindo has previous convictions for Sexual Battery and Pornography Involving Juveniles.





LBI agents received CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which initiated their investigation.





Homeland Security Investigations, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Hammond Police Department assisted AG Murrill’s Louisiana Bureau of Investigation on this case.





Galindo was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.



His bond information is unknown at this time.





Our investigation continues.





*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.