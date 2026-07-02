Attorney General Liz Murrill Shares Safety Tips for Celebrating America's 250th Birthday

As Louisianans prepare to celebrate America's 250th Birthday with family gatherings, cookouts, fireworks, and time on the water, Attorney General Liz Murrill is encouraging everyone to make safety a priority throughout the Independence Day weekend.

"America's 250th Birthday is a historic milestone and a time to celebrate our nation's freedom with family, friends, and neighbors," said Attorney General Liz Murrill. "As we gather across Louisiana, let's celebrate safely. Whether you're enjoying fireworks, grilling in the backyard, or spending time on our roads and waterways, make smart decisions, and help make this historic Independence Day safe and memorable."

While fireworks are a Fourth of July tradition, they're just one part of staying safe over the holiday weekend. Attorney General Murrill encourages everyone to keep these safety tips in mind:

Follow all state and local laws regarding fireworks.

Always read and follow the manufacturer's instructions for the fireworks.

Never allow children to handle or ignite fireworks and keep spectators a safe distance away.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby.

Never drive or operate a vehicle or boat while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Plan ahead for a sober ride home.

Wear a life jacket whenever you're on the water, and make sure children are properly fitted with one.

Never leave a grill or campfire unattended and keep open flames away from homes and vehicles.

Stay hydrated and protect yourself from the heat.

Keep pets indoors or in a secure area during fireworks, as loud noises can cause them to panic and run away.

"I hope everyone has a great Fourth of July weekend. Happy 250th birthday, America! - Attorney General Murrill