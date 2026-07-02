Applications Open for Atchafalaya Delta WMA Houseboat Mooring Lottery for 2026-27 Hunting Season

Baton Rouge, Jul 02, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is offering houseboat mooring sites via lottery on Atchafalaya Delta Wildlife Management Area (WMA) for the majority of the 2026-27 hunting season. On-line applications are now available and are due by July 12.

Atchafalaya Delta WMA houseboat mooring lottery applications must now be completed and submitted through LDWF’s on-line lottery system. Applications can be accessed by logging into or creating an account at the LDWF licensing website and selecting the Lotteries tile/tab. Application instructions are to be reviewed thoroughly before submitting an application.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age by Sept. 1, 2026. Only one lottery application may be submitted per person and per houseboat. Applicants will also have to provide additional houseboat information.

Permits issued for selected applicants will be valid from Sept. 1, 2026 until March 16, 2027. Year round mooring is not permitted on Atchafalaya Delta WMA.

Successful applicants will have to abide by all stipulations in the Atchafalaya Delta WMA Lottery Houseboat Mooring Permit/Agreement. Review all stipulations by visiting the Atchafalaya Delta WMA webpage before applying.

LDWF will permit up to 69 houseboat mooring sites at Atchafalaya Delta WMA. Successful applicants will only be allowed to moor adjacent to designated pilings. Mooring sites will be available at Log Island Pass (Main Delta) and Campground Pass (Wax Delta) only.

A $5.00 administrative fee (plus applicable transaction fee) will be charged to each applicant. Successful applicants will be required to pay an additional $300 or $500 non-refundable mooring fee (plus applicable transaction fee) based on the number of pilings.

Interested applicants can view general maps of houseboat mooring sites on the Atchafalaya Delta WMA webpage. Pilings are labeled at each designated site on the WMA.

For more information please contact Lance Campbell at ljcampbell@wlf.la.gov or 337-735-8720.