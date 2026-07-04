AquaStore Expands Global B2B Supplier Discovery Across the Water Industry

Banner Logo Founder & CEO AquaStore

Dubai-based marketplace connects manufacturers, distributors, contractors and professional buyers across key water-industry sectors.

The water industry is large, essential and international, yet it remains difficult to navigate digitally.” — Aydin Malikov, Founder and CEO of AquaStore

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaStore, a Dubai-based global B2B marketplace dedicated to the water industry, has announced the next stage of its international development, focused on strengthening supplier discovery, professional company visibility and cross-border business connections.Operated by Aquamarket FZCO, a company registered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, AquaStore is building a specialized digital ecosystem for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, contractors, service providers and professional buyers operating across water-related industries.The platform covers several interconnected sectors, including swimming pools, spa and wellness, water filtration and treatment, irrigation systems, water tanks and related professional services.AquaStore was developed in response to a persistent industry challenge: the global water sector is commercially significant and internationally connected, yet supplier discovery remains fragmented across regional directories, exhibitions, personal networks, messaging platforms and general online marketplaces.This fragmentation can make it difficult for professional buyers to identify suitable suppliers, compare business capabilities and establish relationships beyond their existing commercial networks. At the same time, manufacturers, distributors and specialist contractors often face challenges when seeking visibility in new markets.AquaStore aims to address this gap by providing an industry-specific environment where companies can present their products, services, capabilities and geographic coverage to a professional audience.“The water industry is essential to construction, hospitality, agriculture, infrastructure and sustainable development, but its digital commercial infrastructure remains highly fragmented,” said Aydin Malikov, Founder and CEO of AquaStore. “AquaStore was created to make professional supplier discovery more structured, efficient and internationally accessible.”BUILT AROUND THE STRUCTURE OF THE INDUSTRYUnlike broad consumer marketplaces, AquaStore is designed around the commercial requirements of the professional water industry.The platform is intended for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, suppliers, contractors, service companies, developers, hotels, facility operators, procurement teams and project buyers.Companies can establish industry-focused profiles that communicate their business activities, product categories, service capabilities and target markets. Buyers can use the platform to identify relevant companies according to sector, company type, location and commercial specialization.AquaStore’s development strategy includes product and company profiles, requests for quotation, supplier verification, advanced search tools, project and tender opportunities, saved searches, product comparison and seller analytics.These capabilities are designed to support a more organized sourcing process and reduce the time required to identify potential business partners.“Our objective is not simply to create another product-listing website,” Malikov said. “We are developing a professional B2B environment where companies can be discovered, evaluated and connected according to the real structure of the water industry.”SUPPORTING INTERNATIONAL SUPPLIER DISCOVERYAquaStore’s international strategy focuses on markets where water technologies, construction, hospitality, irrigation and infrastructure development create strong demand for specialized products and services.The Gulf Cooperation Council is a strategically important region for the platform because of continued investment in swimming-pool development, landscaping, irrigation, desalination, water treatment, hospitality and sustainable water-management systems.AquaStore is also expanding its industry coverage across Türkiye, the wider Middle East and North Africa, regions with established manufacturing, distribution and contracting networks.By improving visibility between these markets, AquaStore aims to support manufacturers seeking international distribution, distributors searching for new product lines, contractors identifying technical suppliers and professional buyers sourcing solutions for commercial projects.DUBAI AS A BASE FOR GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTAquaStore is headquartered in Dubai, providing the company with a strategic base between the Gulf, Europe, Asia and Africa.Dubai’s international business environment, logistics infrastructure and position as a regional center for technology, trade and entrepreneurship support AquaStore’s plans for long-term global expansion.“Dubai is an ideal base for building a platform that connects companies across multiple regions,” Malikov added. “Our immediate priority is to create a credible and commercially useful ecosystem for industry professionals. Our long-term ambition is to become a recognized global digital infrastructure for the water industry.”NEXT PHASE OF GROWTHDuring the next phase of its development, AquaStore will focus on increasing supplier participation, strengthening professional buyer engagement and developing partnerships with manufacturers, distributors, contractors and industry organizations.The company will also continue refining its supplier-discovery, RFQ and verification capabilities to support more transparent and efficient business connections.AquaStore’s broader vision is to create a unified digital environment where companies across the water industry can increase their visibility, enter new markets and build relevant international commercial relationships.ABOUT AQUASTOREAquaStore is a global B2B marketplace for the pool, spa and wellness, water filtration and treatment, irrigation, water-storage and related professional service industries.The platform is designed to connect manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, suppliers, contractors, service providers and professional buyers through a specialized digital ecosystem.AquaStore is operated by Aquamarket FZCO, a company registered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.For more information, visit aquastores.net.Media ContactAydin MalikovFounder and CEOAquaStore | Aquamarket FZCODubai, United Arab EmiratesEmail: info@aquastores.netWebsite: aquastores.net

AquaStore: The Global B2B Marketplace for the Water Industry

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