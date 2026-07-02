Gracie L. Escher Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Relentless' Book Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Gina van der Vliet

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE (NOTL), ONTARIO, CANADA, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Relentless" co-authored by Gracie L. Escher, alongside Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 25th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "Relentless" is Gracie L. Escher’s chapter, "I’m Okay: When Everything Was Breaking, I Was Still Becoming.” Gracie shares her journey of reclaiming her identity after years of abuse and emotional control that left her disconnected from her voice, body, and confidence. Through moments of crisis and gradual recovery, she rebuilds herself step by step, discovering that healing and freedom come through small acts of courage and self-trust. Her story highlights the realization that even when everything is breaking, you are still becoming—showing how resilience, awareness, and the choice to speak up can lead to profound personal transformation.

Relentless earned impressive recognition on Amazon, achieving Best Seller status across multiple business categories while also appearing on several of Amazon's New Release lists. Among its many accomplishments, the book climbed as high as #3 on Amazon's New Release list in Marketing, underscoring its strong debut and enthusiastic response from readers. The book's early success reflects the powerful impact of its inspiring stories of resilience, determination, and perseverance from Lisa Nichols and the other contributing authors.

Meet Gracie L. Escher:

Gracie L. Escher is an award-winning author celebrated for her upcoming book, Fearless, Bold, Free: Breaking the Chains of Abuse. With a profound commitment to enlightening and empowering others, Gracie has transformed her life experiences into a beacon of hope and resilience. As a single parent, swim coach, and community volunteer, she has a unique ability to ignite and illuminate the hidden dreams within others, encouraging them to rediscover and pursue their passions with renewed enthusiasm.

Gracie's passion for teaching and mentoring spans over 30 years, during which she has impacted countless lives through her work as an English teacher for newcomers, a swim instructor, and a devoted community leader. Her true love, teaching swimming, began in childhood when her own instructors recognized her gift for helping others. Now, she dreams of sharing her childlike eagerness online, empowering people worldwide to overcome fears and dive into the joy of water. Her participation in the Relentless project marks a significant milestone in her writing journey, as she continues to design stories that uplift and inspire.

In addition to her dedication to storytelling, Gracie is an active member of Toastmasters International and a participant in Tony Robbins' Mastermind community, where she is building a vibrant online space for real-life happiness and personal growth. Whether she’s teaching swimming or designing safe, inspiring spaces for sparking inner desires, Gracie is committed to harmony, helping people carve out time for self-care and make space for what they love. Her life's mission is to help others share their stories, stay true to themselves, and feel peace, gratitude, and happiness in every moment.

When she's not writing or volunteering, Gracie treasures time with her family in Canada, including her cherished boys, loving parents, and beloved pets. She believes in living with a mind-body-spirit balance, capturing captivating sunrises, always with a touch of chocolate nearby.

To order your copy of “Relentless” please visit HERE.

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