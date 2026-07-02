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Presidential Search Committee to meet July 7

RALEIGH, NC – The Presidential Search Committee will meet Tuesday, July 7, 2026 at 8:15 a.m.

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The meetings will be livestreamed on the N.C. Community College System Office YouTube channel.

The meetings are open to the public, but some portions may be conducted in closed session, pursuant to state law.

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Presidential Search Committee to meet July 7

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