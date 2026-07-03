Governor Morrisey Kicks Off Annual Mountain State Arts & Crafts Festival as Part of Statewide Tour Celebrating America250 ...

RIPLEY, W.Va. - Today, Governor Patrick Morrisey officially opened the 64th annual Mountain State Arts & Crafts Festival during a ceremony at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center. First established in 1963 through a collaborative vision of multiple state agencies, the festival has spent over six decades protecting, preserving, and promoting the handmade traditions that shape Appalachian culture. Today, the event serves as both a vital cultural touchstone and a massive economic driver, playing host to 113 small businesses and artisans this year alone.

"This festival is a proud West Virginia tradition and the very heart of our state's handmade heritage," said Governor Morrisey. "For 64 years, it has served as an educational platform ensuring that traditional Appalachian skills are passed from one generation to the next so they never disappear. Our goal is simple: to ensure that West Virginia’s heritage arts traditions continue thriving for generations to come."

The Ripley festival is just the first stop on an expansive, week-long statewide tour celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary under the banner of America250 in Almost Heaven, West Virginia.

"From Martinsburg to Matewan and from Weirton to Welch, there is an America250 celebration nearby," Governor Morrisey said. "Our stop here in Ripley is just the beginning of a historic week. We are taking this celebration across the state, and I am thrilled to tease what’s ahead. Over the next four days, our Capital City Celebration in Charleston will feature the massive 230-foot America250 observation wheel, stunning 'Liberty & Lights' 3D projection shows on the Capitol building, and spectacular fireworks. We also have a phenomenal lineup of free concerts on the Capitol lawn, including country music legends ALABAMA this Friday, followed by the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra on Saturday and the Marshall Tucker Band on Sunday. I encourage everyone to get out, celebrate our history, and be a part of this once-in-a-generation milestone."

The Mountain State Arts & Crafts Festival continues through the weekend at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center, featuring heritage craft demonstrations, traditional music, storytelling, and interactive exhibits. A complete calendar of statewide America250 activities can be found at wv250.com.