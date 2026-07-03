Governor Morrisey Takes Inaugural Ride on America250 Wheel ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today took the inaugural ride on the America250 Wheel, officially opening one of the signature attractions of West Virginia's Capital City Celebration commemorating America's 250th anniversary.

"America250 is an opportunity to celebrate the principles that gave birth to our nation while inspiring the next generation to learn more about our shared history," said Governor Patrick Morrisey. "The America250 Wheel is more than an incredible attraction. Each gondola tells part of America's story, and from the top, visitors can enjoy a breathtaking view of our capital city and Capitol Building while creating memories that will last a lifetime."

Governor Morrisey took the inaugural ride with First Lady Denise Morrisey, youths from West Virginia’s foster care system, Adjutant General James Seward and Leslie Seward, and members of the West Virginia National Guard.

Standing 230 feet tall on the State Capitol Complex, the America250 Wheel features 45 gondolas - one honoring each American president - and offers riders panoramic views stretching up to 14 miles across Charleston and the surrounding Kanawha Valley. The attraction is free to the public throughout the four-day celebration.

The America250 Wheel serves as the centerpiece of West Virginia's Capital City Celebration, which runs July 2-5 at the State Capitol Complex. The celebration features free concerts, historical exhibits, family activities, patriotic programming, food vendors, and nightly 3D projection mapping on the Capitol Building, coinciding with Charleston's Sternwheel Regatta.

"This is a once-in-a-generation celebration, and I hope every West Virginian takes the opportunity to experience it," Governor Morrisey said. "Bring your family, ride the America250 Wheel, learn something new about our nation's history, enjoy the incredible view of Charleston, and be part of this historic milestone as we celebrate 250 years of American freedom."