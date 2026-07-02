IAM District 4 Members Win First Contract at Federation of American Scientists

Nearly a year after becoming the first union in the nearly 80-year history of the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), 25 IAM District 4 members have ratified their first collective bargaining agreement, securing workplace protections, greater transparency, and a stronger voice on the job.

The Federation of American Scientists (FAS) was established in 1945 by scientists following the development of the atomic bomb to bring science and technology expertise to public policy. Today, FAS continues to work toward a safer, more equitable, and more peaceful world.

Based in Washington, D.C., with some members working remotely across the country, IAM District 4 members at FAS perform cutting-edge work in artificial intelligence policy, nuclear weapons monitoring, wildfire management, climate science, and other fields that help support FAS’s science and policy mission.

The agreement marks the culmination of more than a year of organizing and bargaining following FAS’s voluntary recognition of its employee union in 2024. The historic partnership made FAS one of the few national science policy organizations to voluntarily recognize an employee union, reflecting a shared commitment to collaboration and respect in the workplace.

Formal negotiations began in January 2025 after the parties formed their union in June 2024. Bargaining committee members and management initially used an Interest-Based Bargaining (IBB) process before transitioning to more traditional negotiations over economic issues. In May 2026, the parties reached a tentative agreement on a two-year first contract.

Despite significant financial and organizational challenges facing FAS throughout negotiations, the bargaining committee successfully secured a contract that establishes many workplace rights for the first time while preserving key benefits members already enjoyed.

Among the agreement’s highlights are:

A Labor-Management Committee to strengthen communication and collaborative problem-solving.

A formal grievance procedure for resolving workplace disputes.

Just cause and progressive discipline protections.

New protections against workplace bullying.

A Low-Level Resolution process to address concerns before they escalate.

A prohibition on productivity monitoring and surveillance-based performance tracking.

Protection of employees’ intellectual property rights, including continued permissions related to employee-created work after leaving FAS.

At least two weeks’ notice before layoffs, or equivalent payout if notice cannot be provided.

Two months of employer-paid health care continuation following layoffs.

Expanded bereavement leave to four days.

Modest increases to salary bands and new requirements for written compensation progression plans for employees who remain below the midpoint of their salary band for more than three years.

The agreement also preserves important existing benefits, including annual 3% cost-of-living adjustments, merit increases, paid time off, sick leave, employer-sponsored health insurance with FAS continuing to pay 80% of premium costs, family leave, and protections against discrimination.

“FAS employees made history when they formed their union, and now they have built on that victory by securing a strong first contract,” said IAM Eastern Territory General Vice President David Sullivan. “This agreement gives IAM District 4 members a real voice on the job and establishes a foundation for continued progress.”

The bargaining unit’s negotiating committee included Mackenzie Knight, Clara Langevin and Megan Husted, and Communicator Kate Kohn. Their leadership helped guide members through negotiations and secure a strong first contract that establishes a foundation for future gains.

“This first contract reflects the dedication and unity of FAS members and their bargaining committee,” said IAM District 4 Directing Business Representative Jay Wadleigh. “Even under challenging circumstances, they stayed focused on securing workplace protections, preserving key benefits, and building a stronger future together.”