Members of the IAM from across North America gathered at the William W. Winpisinger Education and Technology Center for the IAM Basic Communicators Class. They spent a week honing their skills to effectively share the stories of working people and enhance communication within the union.

The class brought together members from British Columbia to Washington, D.C., creating an unique opportunity for collaboration, learning, and the exchange of ideas. Through hands-on training, participants developed writing and photography skills, learned IAM branding standards, and explored a variety of communication tools to engage members and connect with the public.

Throughout the week, students tackled writing assignments, learned new media skills, and participated in discussions focused on the challenges and victories facing working families. Conversations often centered on contract campaigns, organizing efforts, strikes, and strategies for communicating important issues to both union members and the broader community.

For many participants, the experience was about more than learning communication techniques, it was about gaining a deeper understanding of the IAM and the role they play in its future. The collaborative atmosphere helped participants build connections across territories and industries.

By the conclusion of the program, participants left with new skills,fresh ideas, and more importantly, they returned to their home locals and districts committed to sharing what they learned and helping strengthen communication throughout the IAM.

The IAM Basic Communicators Class continues to play a vital role in developing the next generation of union communicators, ensuring members have the tools necessary to educate, engage, and inspire solidarity in workplaces and communities across North America.

This iMail was submitted by the IAM Basic Communicators Class.

The post IAM Communicators Build Skills, Strengthen Solidarity at Winpisinger Center appeared first on IAM Union.

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