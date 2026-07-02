The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is asking frontline ramp workers to share their experiences through a national Ramp Worker Safety Questionnaire, as required by Section 353 of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024. The information collected will help the FAA evaluate current safety practices and develop recommendations to better protect workers across the aviation industry.

The questionnaire focuses on some of the most significant hazards faced by ramp workers, including jet blast zones, aircraft ingestion hazards, ramp safety training, and identifying gaps in current safety procedures.

For IAM Union members working on the ramp, this is an opportunity to ensure that the experiences of frontline aviation workers help shape future safety improvements. The FAA is looking for real-world feedback from the people who understand these risks firsthand.

Every response helps build a stronger case for improving training, procedures, and safety standards that protect workers on the job.

The deadline to complete the questionnaire is Friday, July 3, 2026.

Complete the FAA Ramp Worker Safety Questionnaire here.

If you work on the ramp, take a few minutes to make your voice heard. Your experience can help create a safer workplace for aviation workers across the country.

The post IAM Union Ramp Workers: Make Your Voice Heard on FAA Safety Initiative appeared first on IAM Union.

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