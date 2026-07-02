IAM Local 1414 near San Francisco recently awarded three top students from nearby Washington High School with new toolboxes. The annual scholarship endeavor is open to graduating automotive students in the San Francisco Unified School District who studied at Washington High School’s prestigious automotive program, the only one in the city.

“Our lodge is committed to excellence, and since 2012 we’ve trained Washington High School students to become high-skilled mechanics in the automotive industry,” said Silvio “Rich” Del Rosso, IAM Local 1414 executive board member and class instructor. “The Machinists Union prepares young mechanics for a lucrative auto tech career that pays great. We’re talking about jobs with good benefits, an environment with safe working conditions, and a good union contract.”

The three lucky students, Ezra Wolf, Sebastian Cardona Hernandez and Wallace Starkweather, were awarded the toolboxes during the Local 1414 membership meeting in June.

“I’m proud of our members at Local 1414 and their commitment to mentoring a new generation of automotive techs,” said Robert “Bobby” Martinez, IAM Western Territory General Vice President. “These students are bright, driven and are destined to be successful in the automotive world.”

To learn more about Local 1414’s automotive program at Washington High School, and to hear directly from the students, enjoy the following IAM video.

The post IAM Local 1414 Gives Toolboxes to Aspiring Students in Automotive appeared first on IAM Union.

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