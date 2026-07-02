U.S., Malaysia armed forces gather for Bersama Warrior 2026 closing ceremony

KUANTAN, Malaysia – The 12th iteration of Bersama Warrior drew to a close on June 12, 2026, at the Joint Warfighting Center in Kuantan, Malaysia. Bersama Warrior is a bilateral, U.S. Army Pacific-led joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Bersama Warrior is designed to strengthen defense ties, enhance combined interoperability, and develop combined staff processes. This year’s iteration brought together a mix of active duty, reserve, and National Guard service members from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force to train alongside their Malaysian counterparts during the command post exercise.Approximately 130 U.S. service members–including active-duty, Reserve and National Guard personnel–participated in this year’s iteration which began on June 13.

“We have challenged ourselves to think [quickly] and operate in a complex and dynamic environment through rigorous discussions, deliberate planning, and synchronized decision making. We have strengthened our ability to work together as a combined force,” said Malaysian Army Brig. Gen. Azman Md Zain, commander of the 31st Infantry Brigade, and task force commander for the exercise. “I've had the opportunity to observe the professionalism, dedication, and commitment demonstrated by every participant, whether serving as planners, controllers, evaluators, or members of [the] training audience. Each of you contributes significantly to the success of this exercise.”

The CPX focused on humanitarian assistance, stability operations, and multinational coordination, requiring participants to adapt to unexpected challenges while maintaining unity of effort across the combined force. The command post exercise enabled commanders and staff sections to validate planning assumptions, test communication processes, and refine decision-making in a realistic operational environment and provided participants at all levels with valuable experience operating as a joint, multinational force.

“Addressing…challenges in today's increasingly complex security environment such as terrorism, cyber threat, natural disaster, and other transnational security issues requires close cooperation and collective response,” said Zain. “Exercises, such as the Bersama Warrior, play a vital role in building partnership, exchanging knowledge, sharing best practice, and developing the professional relationship necessary for future collaboration.”

The exercise brought together service members from across the joint force, including members of the Washington National Guard, who collaborate regularly with the Malaysian Armed Forces under the National Guard State Partnership Program.

“The security challenges of today's world demand cooperation among partners; no single nation can address every challenge,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Ake, land component commander for the Washington National Guard. Ake served as deputy task force commander to Zain during the exercise, delivering comments and making decisions based on information provided by the staff during CPX.

Since 2017, the Washington National Guard and Malaysian Armed Forces have worked together to strengthen military readiness, build enduring professional relationships, and support a shared commitment to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

“As we close this chapter, let us remember that readiness is not a destination, but a continuous journey,” said Ake. “Be proud of what we have achieved together and continue to build fun. Next year, our team will reunite, and you'll be stronger, more capable, and more united in the world.”