Gina van der Vliet Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Relentless” Book Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Gina van der Vliet

NIEUW-VENNEP, NORTH HOLLAND , NETHERLANDS, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Relentless" co-authored by Gina van der Vliet, alongside Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 25th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "Relentless" is Gina van der Vliet’s chapter, "When Losing Everything Led To Finding Myself.” Gina shares how losing everything she thought she wanted—including jobs, stability, and identity—became the unexpected path to discovering her true self and purpose. Her chapter is about trusting resilience, embracing change, and realizing that every ending can become the start of a more authentic life when you refuse to give up on yourself.

Relentless earned impressive recognition on Amazon, achieving Best Seller status across multiple business categories while also appearing on several of Amazon's New Release lists. Among its many accomplishments, the book climbed as high as #3 on Amazon's New Release list in Marketing, underscoring its strong debut and enthusiastic response from readers. The book's early success reflects the powerful impact of its inspiring stories of resilience, determination, and perseverance from Lisa Nichols and the other contributing authors.

Meet Gina van der Vliet:

Gina van der Vliet is a former entertainment journalist whose bylines have appeared in renowned publications such as Billboard Magazine, The Los Angeles Daily News, and M (Music, Movies and More). Driven by a lifelong passion for publishing and storytelling, Gina transitioned to education and has spent over twenty years teaching primary school children (K–5th grade) in both the United States and The Netherlands. She is dedicated to nurturing the unique talents of her students and is a strong advocate for the power of a Growth Mindset, which she incorporates into her teaching practice.



In 2023, Gina founded Gina’s Voice, a creative platform that allows her to explore voice acting, podcasting, and writing. Inspired by thought leaders including Lisa Nichols, Maya Angelou, Oprah, Marci Shimoff, and Siri Lindley, Gina is committed to helping others live their happiest and most fulfilled lives.



Beyond her professional pursuits, Gina is passionate about supporting LGBTQ+ and human rights organizations. She enjoys spending quality time with her wife, Virginie, as well as with friends, family, and in nature. Her hobbies include practicing yoga, playing the ukulele, and making memories with her grandnieces, Milou and Fien. To learn more about Gina’s creative journey and projects, visit Ginasvoice.com.

To order your copy of “Relentless” please visit HERE.

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