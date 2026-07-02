Less Cancer Applauds Congressional Resolution Restoring the Nation's Commitment to Prevention and Public Health

Resolution reaffirms the importance of prevention, public health and access to healthcare during America's 250th and for its future

The next 250 years won't be defined by what we inherited, but by what we chose to protect--our health, our environment and each other.” — Bill Couzens, founder of Less Cancer

WARRENTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Less Cancer , a program of the Next Generation Choices Foundation, applauds U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) for introducing a House resolution recognizing America's 250th Anniversary while reaffirming the importance of prevention, public health, and access to healthcare.The resolution encourages Americans to celebrate the nation's founding by looking forward—recognizing that one of the greatest gifts that can be left to future generations is a healthier America. For more than two decades, Less Cancer has worked to elevate prevention as a national priority through education, community engagement, bipartisan collaboration, and public policy. The organization welcomed the introduction of the resolution as an important reminder that protecting health is fundamental to America's future.“America's 250th anniversary is an opportunity to reflect not only on where we've been, but where we're going. Building a stronger future means investing in prevention, protecting public health, and ensuring every American has access to the care they need. That's how we'll leave the next 250 years even stronger than the last," said Dingell.Bill Couzens, founder of the Next Generation Choices Foundation and Less Cancer, praised the resolution and its vision for the country's future, “The next 250 years won't be defined by what we inherited, but by what we chose to protect—our health, our environment, and each other."The resolution recognizes America's 250th as an opportunity to renew the nation's commitment to prevention and public health by encouraging access to preventive healthcare, screenings, health education, clean air, clean water, and healthier communities. It also calls on Americans to work together to build a healthier nation for the next 250 years.The resolution further recognizes that prevention has been part of America's story since its earliest days, noting General George Washington's decision to inoculate the Continental Army against smallpox to protect the nation's future.“This resolution reminds us that patriotism isn't only about celebrating our past,” said Couzens. “It's also about protecting the health and well-being of future generations. Prevention, healthier communities, and access to healthcare are among the most enduring investments we can make in America's next 250 years.”Less Cancer encourages Members of Congress from both parties to support the resolution and continue advancing bipartisan efforts that strengthen prevention, improve public health, and expand access to healthcare for all Americans. For more information, visit www.lesscancer.org About Less CancerLess Cancer, a program of the Next Generation Choices Foundation, is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the burden of cancer through prevention, education, public policy, and community engagement. Founded in Warrenton, Virginia, Less Cancer works with healthcare leaders, researchers, policymakers, educators, and communities to create healthier people, healthier environments, and healthier futures. Next Generation Choices Foundation / Less Cancer https://www.lesscancer.org

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