State Police Arrest New Castle Woman for Assaulting EMTs After False 9-1-1 Call

Date Posted: Thursday, July 2nd, 2026

The Delaware State Police arrested 59-year-old Lori Mangini, from New Castle, Delaware, after she called 9-1-1 under false pretenses and assaulted two emergency medical technicians who responded to assist her Wednesday afternoon in Newark.

On July 1, 2026, at approximately 1:45 p.m., troopers responded to the Christiana Hospital, located at 4755 Ogletown Stanton Road in Newark, for a report that two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) had been assaulted by a patient. The preliminary investigation revealed two EMTs with the Holloway Terrace Fire Company responded to the 200 block of West 9th Street in New Castle for a report of a woman experiencing shortness of breath. After providing medical care, the medics transported the woman to the hospital. Upon arriving at the hospital, the woman unexpectedly assaulted both EMTs, causing them non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, troopers identified the woman as Mangini and learned she believed emergency medical personnel and hospital staff were responsible for the death of a family member. Investigators determined she called 9-1-1 intending to lure emergency responders so she could assault healthcare workers.

Mangini was arrested and taken to Troop 6. She was charged with the blow listed offenses, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, and committed to the Department of Correction on a $5,500 secured bond.

Assault Second Degree Injure an EMT (Felony) – 2 counts

Terroristic Threatening

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.