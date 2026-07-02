State Police Arrest Two Wilmington Men for Robbing Armed Security Guard in New Castle

Date Posted: Thursday, July 2nd, 2026

The Delaware State Police arrested 19-year-old Donald Shepherd and 18-year-old Sy Aire Wilson, both from Wilmington, Delaware, for robbery and related charges after forcefully disarming an armed hotel security guard and stealing his gun mid-June in New Castle.

On June 13, 2026, at approximately 11:00 p.m., troopers responded to the Best Night Inn, located at 1200 West Avenue, for a report of a robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed two suspects approached an armed security guard employed by the hotel, physically restrained him, and removed his firearm from the holster before fleeing the area in a sedan. The security guard was not injured during the incident.

Through investigative efforts, troopers determined the getaway vehicle was a Nissan Sentra and identified the suspects as Shepherd and Wilson. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit took over the case.

With assistance from the United States Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force, detectives located the Sentra in Brookhaven, Pennsylvania. During the investigation, detectives learned the suspects were staying in an apartment in the unit block of Fairway Road in Newark and obtained a search warrant for the residence.

On June 30, 2026, members of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team assisted detectives with executing the search warrant. During the search, Shepherd and Wilson were taken into custody without incident.

Shepherd was taken to Troop 2 where he was charged with the below listed offenses, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, and committed to the Department of Correction on a $18,000 cash bond.

Robbery Second Degree (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Wilson was taken to Troop 2 where he was charged with the below listed offenses, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, and committed to the Department of Correction on a $24,000 cash bond.

Robbery Second Degree (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.