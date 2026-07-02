DESE’s Lisa Sireno Named Deputy Commissioner of Learning Services

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announces Lisa Sireno will serve as the new Deputy Commissioner of Learning Services. She will begin her new role on July 7, 2026. Sireno is filling the position after previous deputy commissioner Kelli Jones announced her retirement at the beginning of June 2026.

Since 2021, Sireno has served as Assistant Commissioner in DESE’s Office of Quality Schools, leading Missouri’s statewide assessment, accountability, school improvement, virtual learning, charter school, and gifted education programs. She also served as Standards and Assessment Administrator in the Office of College and Career Readiness beginning in 2015. Prior to joining the Department, she served as Associate Director of the University of Missouri’s Assessment Resource Center.

“Her depth of experience, collaborative leadership, and unwavering commitment to educational excellence make her exceptionally well-suited for this important role,” said Interim Commissioner of Education Dr. Stacey Preis. “She has already provided strong leadership in the development of the A-F Grade Card. I look forward to the leadership she will bring as we build on that effort to strengthen DESE’s approach to school improvement and support for struggling schools.”