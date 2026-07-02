Demetra Dimokopoulos Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Relentless” Book Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Demetra Dimokopoulos

TORONTO , ONTARIO , CANADA, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Relentless" co-authored by Demetra Dimokopoulos, alongside Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 25th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "Relentless" is Demetra Dimokopoulos’ chapter, "When Death Taught Me To Live: From Caregiver To CEO.” Demetra shares how personal loss, career uncertainty, and life-changing challenges became the catalyst for pursuing a more purposeful and authentic path. Through resilience, determination, and a willingness to embrace change, she inspires readers to turn adversity into opportunity and create a life aligned with their true calling.

Relentless earned impressive recognition on Amazon, achieving Best Seller status across multiple business categories while also appearing on several of Amazon's New Release lists. Among its many accomplishments, the book climbed as high as #3 on Amazon's New Release list in Marketing, underscoring its strong debut and enthusiastic response from readers. The book's early success reflects the powerful impact of its inspiring stories of resilience, determination, and perseverance from Lisa Nichols and the other contributing authors.



Meet Demetra Dimokopoulos:

Demetra Dimokopoulos—known to her community as Demi Dee— is the visionary founder and CEO of The Knockout Room®. Demi is driven by a fierce commitment to dismantling barriers, redefining beauty standards, and crafting an immersive world at the intersection of wellness, storytelling, and social change, where women and girls thrive. What began as a bold wellness space for working moms and their tween daughters has blossomed into a vibrant ecosystem where programs, rituals, and community converge to ignite generational transformation.



Demi’s work is practical, playful, and fiercely human. She designs gamified wellness programs that go beyond exercise to address the emotional and psychological hurdles that keep women stuck in cycles of guilt, burnout, and self-neglect. Her signature frameworks blend nutrition, movement, emotional coaching, and short repeatable rituals so that busy families can build habits that stick, model healthy boundaries, and reframe beauty and strength for the next generation.



Demi meets women where they are and offers simple, repeatable practices that make showing up for yourself possible. She coaches with warmth, humor, and blunt honesty, celebrating imperfect progress and calling boundary-setting what it is: a form of liberation.



Her approach is shaped by training and lived experience. She completed her undergraduate degree from the University of Toronto with a double major in psychology and professional writing & communication, and her Master of Business Administration from Copenhagen Business School with a focus on entrepreneurship, leadership, and sustainability. She is also a graduate of the Institute for Woman-Centered Coaching, Training and Leadership; a Health Coach Alliance Registered Health Coach; and a canfitpro-certified fitness professional.



Outside of program work, Demi is an extroverted introvert who treasures solitude and small rituals. She enjoys kickboxing, cycling, and rebound fitness. Her passion for language and the arts has led her to explore six languages with varying degrees of fluency, and she continues to nurture her creative spirit through writing and strumming her acoustic guitar. Demi also loves baking, binge-watching The Handmaid’s Tale, and wandering in nature.



Learn more at: TheKnockoutRoom.com

To order your copy of “Relentless” please visit HERE.

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