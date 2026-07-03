SwimRight Academy in Miami Invites Families to Free Swimming Evaluations During Safety Week, July 27 – August 2, 2026

Free evaluations at SwimRight Academy Miami (July 27–Aug 2, 2026) help parents assess kids' water survival skills before summer trips.

Safety Week gives parents an accessible, stress-free way to truly understand their children’s swimming abilities before an emergency happens” — Lenny Krayzelburg

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families planning tropical getaways, beach weekends, or poolside gatherings can take a vital step toward water safety this summer. SwimRight Academy , located at the Michael-Ann Russell JCC (MARJCC) in Miami, has officially announced its upcoming Safety Week, running from July 27 through August 2, 2026. Throughout this week, the academy offers completely free personalized swimming evaluations for children of all skill levels. This initiative helps South Florida parents accurately gauge their children’s aquatic readiness, providing essential insights to ensure safe water experiences during family vacations and year-round Florida living.Whether your next destination is a resort pool, a cruise ship, or a seaside retreat, knowing your child’s actual proficiency is a necessity. Led by certified instructors, these free evaluations go beyond recreational swimming checks. Instructors focus heavily on foundational survival skills like independent floating, breath control, and safety awareness. Parents receive direct feedback and tailored recommendations for future development.Held at SwimRight Academy’s premium facility within the MARJCC, the evaluations are structured to provide maximum value. Each session includes a one-on-one assessment where children work individually with a certified instructor. Parents receive comprehensive survival feedback regarding water safety instincts and technique, alongside actionable advice on how to improve water readiness before upcoming family trips."Safety Week gives parents an accessible, stress-free way to truly understand their children’s swimming abilities before an emergency happens," says Lenny Krayzelburg, 4-time Olympic Gold Medalist and Founder of SwimRight Academy. "With professional feedback from our staff, families can feel significantly more confident preparing for getaways, knowing exactly where their child stands regarding water safety."Slots for these free evaluations are strictly limited and must be reserved in advance. To register your child, contact the academy directly via the MARJCC branch

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