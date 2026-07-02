PSE&G to install new gas main on Haddon Avenue in Haddonfield
(Lindenwold, NJ) – Beginning Monday, July 6, PSE&G will start installation of a new gas main on Haddon Avenue in Haddonfield. Crews will begin work on Monday, July 6, and is expected to continue through the end of August, weather permitting. Crews will perform daytime work from Marne Avenue to Kings Highway from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by nighttime work at the intersection of Haddon Avenue and Kings Highway. Upon completion of the Marne Avenue to Kings Highway section, daytime work will continue from Kings Highway to Ellis Street.
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