Big Score, Bigger Value: Peirano Estate's 2022 Merlot Wins 92 Points and Best Buy

LODI, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great wine, great value, and now great recognition.

Peirano Estate Winery is raising a glass to its acclaimed 2022 Merlot, which has earned an impressive 92-point rating and a coveted Best Buy designation from Wine Enthusiast magazine.

This latest achievement adds to an impressive track record for Peirano Estate Winery. Every wine in the winery’s currently released portfolio of 14 wines has achieved a rating of 90 points or above, underscoring the dedication, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that define the Peirano winemaking philosophy.

"This is exactly the kind of wine we love to make," said Lance Randolph, owner of Peirano Estate Winery. "The 2022 Merlot is rich, approachable, food-friendly, and overdelivers in every way. To receive both 92 points and a Best Buy designation from Wine Enthusiast is incredibly rewarding and confirms what our customers have been telling us all along."

Crafted from estate-grown fruit in Lodi, the 2022 Merlot captures the warmth and character of the region with layers of ripe dark fruit, soft tannins, and a smooth finish that keeps you coming back for another sip. Whether it's paired with a backyard barbecue, a favorite pasta dish, or simply enjoyed with friends, this Merlot was made for sharing.

Wine Enthusiast's Best Buy designation is reserved for wines that offer outstanding quality at an exceptional value, making the award especially meaningful for consumers looking to discover their next favorite bottle.

The award-winning 2022 Merlot is available now through Peirano Estate Winery's tasting room, select retailers or www.peirano.com

About Peirano Estate Winery:

Peirano Estate Winery is a family-owned winery located in the heart of California's Lodi wine region. For generations, the Peirano family has crafted wines from vineyards first planted in the late 1800s, many of which remain on their original rootstock. Today, fourth-generation winemaker Lance Randolph continues the family's commitment to producing wines that overdeliver in both quality and value.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.