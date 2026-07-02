Cristina Gomez Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Relentless' Book Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Cristina Gomez

DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Relentless" co-authored by Cristina Gomez, alongside Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 25th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "Relentless" is Cristina Gomez’s chapter, "Channeling Underestimated To Reach Remarkable: How Refusing To Quit Became My Superpower.” Cristina shares how perseverance, self-belief, and an unwavering commitment to her goals helped her overcome obstacles, exceed expectations, and achieve success in both her military and professional career. She encourages readers to embrace challenges, refuse to let setbacks define them, and recognize that remarkable achievements often begin with the simple decision not to quit.

Relentless earned impressive recognition on Amazon, achieving Best Seller status across multiple business categories while also appearing on several of Amazon's New Release lists. Among its many accomplishments, the book climbed as high as #3 on Amazon's New Release list in Marketing, underscoring its strong debut and enthusiastic response from readers. The book's early success reflects the powerful impact of its inspiring stories of resilience, determination, and perseverance from Lisa Nichols and the other contributing authors.

Meet Cristina Gomez:

Cristina Gomez has served in the U.S. Army for over 15 years, excelling in the fields of planning and operations, strategy and policy, stakeholder engagement, and leadership. Known for her professional acumen and tenacious work ethic, Cristina has led multidisciplinary teams in providing commanders, partners, and decision-makers with creative solutions for a wide range of challenges.

Cristina is an Army Strategist, a Lieutenant Colonel on active duty, currently stationed at U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Florida. Since commissioning from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, she has served in various organizations including tactical units in Afghanistan and Kuwait, operational commands in Germany and Turkey, and strategic headquarters at the Pentagon. A recipient of the Harvard Kennedy School Lucius N. Littauer Fellows Award, Cristina has consistently demonstrated excellence, community-building, and effective leadership with each new professional endeavor. Cristina is also the Founder of Consulting Remarcable, a firm dedicated to helping its clients define and achieve their goals –define and achieve their “remarcable.”

Whether it’s a platoon or a company, a staff or a board, a class or a team, Cristina has a passion for leading diverse groups to solve complex problems. Cristina is trusted by her peers and supervisors alike to not only get the job done, but to get it done remarkably well.

Outside of work, Cristina enjoys cooking, dancing, traveling, and spending time with her friends and family – especially her 120-pound Alaskan Malamute, “Optimus Prime.”

To order your copy of “Relentless” please visit HERE.

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