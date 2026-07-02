The Radiology Group’s 2026 AI solutions have produced Turnaround times for Radiology studies at Astonishing rates!

National Radiology services provider, the Radiology group LLC has published results of its turnaround times using its newly developed AI for Workflow

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National services provider of Radiology, the Radiology group LLC (TRG) cut its turnaround times in half by implementing its innovative Workflow AI. Dr. Tejal Lalaji, TRG‘s chief medical officer and principal, stated “utilizing innovation for the betterment of our patients in the rural healthcare sector across our system, has revolutionized the way we do business. Our rural hospitals in certain regions are receiving better turnaround times than academic centers or large tertiary Medical centers.” The Radiology group, LLC publishes its turnaround times every week on its website . TRG is a family operated company formed, built and operated by radiologists for rural healthcare. Over the last 20 years of recessions, pandemics, Audits and unmitigated hardship, the family company has come out on top of its game, and as in the words of its CEO, “you ain’t seen nothing yet!“ there is still a lot to come. The company also has been named in Modern Healthcare ‘s best places to work for 2026.

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