19 People Become American Citizens During Ceremony at the Two Mississippi Museums

Two days before our nation marked 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, 19 people became American citizens during a ceremony at the Two Mississippi Museums.

Jennifer Jimenez was one of them. Before the ceremony, she toured the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the Museum of Mississippi History, where she likely saw stories of other immigrants who make up the fabric of Mississippi’s history.

So, after U.S. District Judge Kristi H. Johnson administered the oath, Jimenez succinctly shared how she felt in that moment.

“I am so proud,” said Jimenez, who was born in Panama. “It is good to know this country accepts you.”

In her remarks, Judge Johnson welcomed the new citizens to exercise their rights as Americans.

“I encourage you to strive to make this country, this state, your own community the best they can be, and exercise the rights and privileges you are now entitled to as an American citizen,” Johnson said. “Vote. Serve on a jury, if called. If you want to run for public office – run. But these new privileges and rights carry with them new responsibilities and duties.

“You have a duty to obey the law, pay your taxes, and defend your new country. We are always in need of good citizenship, no matter if we are naturalized or natural born, and we should all leave this ceremony today recommitting ourselves to the ideals represented in the United States Constitution,” she said.

The naturalization ceremony was part of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History’s activities to observe America250. This is the second year the ceremony has been held at the museums in collaboration with the U.S. District Court.

In his opening remarks, Spence Flatgard, president of the MDAH Board of Trustees, told the 19 they were being celebrated.

“You are part of our American family now,” Flatgard said.

The new citizens also received gifts from the Daughters of the American Revolution as they exited the stage with their Certificate of Naturalization.

For Nikitaben Kosada, originally from India, the moment was made even more poignant as it comes so close to the nation’s anniversary.

“It’s like being part of 250 years of history,” she said.