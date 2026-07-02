Terry Inglese Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Relentless” Book Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Terry Inglese

BASEL , SWITZERLAND, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Relentless" co-authored by Terry Inglese, alongside Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 25th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "Relentless" is Terry Inglese’s chapter, "The Forgotten TV Tapes: How The Exile In The Archive Became The Path To An Unexpected Career.” Terry shares how an unexpected career setback became the catalyst for a completely new and rewarding path. Through resilience, curiosity, and a refusal to give up, she demonstrates how challenges and rejections can uncover hidden opportunities and lead to personal and professional transformation.

Relentless earned impressive recognition on Amazon, achieving Best Seller status across multiple business categories while also appearing on several of Amazon's New Release lists. Among its many accomplishments, the book climbed as high as #3 on Amazon's New Release list in Marketing, underscoring its strong debut and enthusiastic response from readers. The book's early success reflects the powerful impact of its inspiring stories of resilience, determination, and perseverance from Lisa Nichols and the other contributing authors.



Meet Terry Inglese:

Terry Inglese (PhD and MBA) works at the School of Business of a University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Switzerland, where she serves as a lecturer in Business Communication, Academic Writing, Storytelling in Data Visualization, and Critical Thinking. Her research focuses on the psychology of learning, instructional design, didactics with new technologies, and, more recently, on Artificial Intelligence Literacy.



Before entering academia, Terry spent nearly a decade between one of the three Swiss Public Television stations and a regional TV station in Switzerland, where she designed cultural TV programs, produced documentaries, directed her own documentary, and coordinated workflows among journalists and technical teams. During this time, she also developed and tested an educational model using TV multimedia archives - work that later evolved into her PhD research in multimedia learning in higher education. Following her doctoral studies, Terry served for about 5 years as a postdoctoral researcher and lecturer at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), where she continued experimenting and exploring innovative approaches to learning with multimedia and multimodality.



In her free time, she enjoys sharing her passion for teaching Italian language and culture.



To order your copy of “Relentless” please visit HERE.



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