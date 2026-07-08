New Book Offers Epistemological Defense of the Free Society

Epistemological Foundations of the Free Society Jerry Kirkpatrick

UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epistemological Foundations of the Free Society argues that a sound theory of universals is required to uphold and justify the free society.Every concept, except proper nouns, the author points out, is universal. If universals are not valid, such concepts as truth, objectivity, rights, property, and freedom are neither accurate nor trustworthy, that is, they are arbitrary and subjective.The book presents Ayn Rand’s theory of universals, or concepts as she calls them, as the answer to what in philosophy is called the problem of universals. The author then demonstrates how Rand’s theory can identify the correct meaning of science and thereby provide further validation of the human sciences in general and the scientific work in particular of Sigmund Freud in psychology and Ludwig von Mises in economics.Epistemological Foundations of the Free Society is by Jerry Kirkpatrick and was published July 1 by Kirkpatrick Books, Upland, California.Primary audience is laypersons and academics interested in the underlying epistemology of science, especially of the human sciences that, when integrated with psychology and economics, provides the ultimate vindication of a free society.The work is scholarly but written in a style accessible to interested laypersons.BOOK DETAILS AND AVAILABILITYAuthor: Jerry KirkpatrickPublisher: Kirkpatrick BooksPub Date: July 1, 2026ISBN: 978-1-7371387-5-4 (hardcover) / 978-1-7371387-6-1 (softcover) / 978-1-7371387-7-8 (ebook: Kindle, Apple)Price: $29.95 (hardcover) / $18.95 (softcover) / $9.99 (ebook)Format: 6 x 9, 180 PagesWebsite: https://jkirkpatrick.net/books.html Blog: https://jerrykirkpatrick.blogspot.com/ The book is distributed nationally through Ingram Books and is also available on all Amazon and Barnes & Noble websites, plus other online chain and independent retailers.ABOUT THE AUTHORJerry Kirkpatrick is professor emeritus of international business and marketing at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (Cal Poly Pomona). He is author of four other books: In Defense of Advertising (1994, 2007), Montessori, Dewey, and Capitalism (2008), Independent Judgment and Introspection (2019), and Applying Principles (2021). Inspired in high school to think about fundamental ideas, Kirkpatrick majored in philosophy as an undergraduate before pursuing his advanced degrees. He now writes a monthly blog at jerrykirkpatrick.blogspot.com, discussing, among other topics, his special interests in epistemology and psychology.Kirkpatrick Books publishes works in the Objectivist philosophical and Austrian economic traditions, based primarily on the writings of Ayn Rand, Ludwig von Mises, George Reisman, and Edith Packer.MEDIA CONTACT:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.