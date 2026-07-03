Simwood puts AI in the call path so businesses can act while the call is still live

Simwood puts AI in the call path: fraud alerts, compliance prompts and customer signals delivered while the call is still live, not after it ends.

Acting on a call while it’s still in progress isn’t new for us. What’s new is that AI-driven Operators understand context rather than just metadata, which amplifies capabilities exponentially.” — Simon Woodhead, Founder & CEO

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simwood, the UK & USA software defined carrier, today launched Conversation Intelligence: a carrier-grade AI platform that lets businesses act on what is happening in a voice call while it is still in progress. A fraud alert reaches the handler before the transfer is authorised. A missed compliance step is prompted before the call ends. A customer about to cancel is flagged before they say the words. The platform is in beta now for customers on the Simwood carrier services beta programme.Voice has always been the least visible channel. Email is indexed, chat is logged, CRM records are structured, but calls, where fraud is attempted, compliance obligations are met or missed, and customers express real intent, have historically produced little more than a recording nobody has time to review. The standard fix is bolting transcription onto recordings after the call ends, which delivers results when it is too late to act. The fraud has succeeded. The escalation moment has passed.Simwood can do something structurally different because it is the carrier. Media is tapped passively at the network layer, mirrored into an AI pipeline without touching the call, adding latency, or routing it through third-party infrastructure. Analysis happens while the call is live, so action is still possible.What that means in practice:Fraud stopped, not reported. AI Operators score fraud confidence turn by turn. When the score crosses a threshold, a webhook hits the fraud platform and a whisper delivers a spoken alert privately into the handler’s ear, before the customer confirms the transfer. Simwood has delivered real-time mid-call webhooks to fraud handlers at major banks for years, but those signals came from call metadata alone. Now the platform has the media itself, and AI that understands context.100% quality coverage, not a 2-5% sample. Every call is monitored for sentiment, intent, compliance and resolution. Supervisors see problems developing in real time, and structured results feed CRM and QA automatically. No post-call note-taking, no sampling.Protocol recovered mid-call. For emergency services and regulated environments, Operators track adherence step by step. A missed step triggers an immediate prompt while the outcome is still undetermined, not a finding in next week’s review.“We’ve been delivering real-time mid-call signals to fraud handlers at major banks for years. Acting on a call while it’s still in progress isn’t new for us,” said Simon Woodhead, Founder & CEO of Simwood. “What’s new is that AI-driven Operators understand context rather than just metadata, which amplifies capabilities exponentially.”“The carrier advantage has a specific technical basis,” said Charles Chance, CTO of Simwood. “We’re in the call path, so we tap media passively without touching the call. A vendor outside the call path can’t do that without redirecting traffic through their infrastructure, which adds latency and creates a single point of failure. We built Conversation Intelligence to make that structural advantage accessible to any developer through a straightforward API.”“This shifts value from analysing conversations after the event to acting while they’re happening,” said Raj Dass, CRO of Simwood. “For enterprises that means fraud prevented, better customer experiences, lower operational costs and stronger compliance. For carriers and platform providers, it’s the opportunity to deliver higher-value AI services on top of connectivity.”Customers keep their data. Every conversation produces a vCon, an open IETF-standard record stored in the customer’s own S3-compatible storage: portable, queryable, and readable independently of Simwood. Conversation Memory indexes that history and surfaces prior fraud signals, unresolved complaints and relevant context at the start of the next call, so intelligence compounds over time.Getting started requires no carrier change. The Simwood Potato https://simwood.com/potato/ ) puts Simwood’s network in the call path on a Bring Your Own Carrier basis: the existing carrier delivers the call to Simwood, which processes it and returns it, with no number porting, no customer involvement, and no disruption. Conversation Intelligence is available to any customer who can route calls through Simwood, regardless of where their numbers live. Three integration tiers run from fully managed per-trunk analysis with zero integration work, through full API-driven per-call control, to a raw SIPREC media fork for customers with their own analytics stack. Interactive documentation is at https://docs.simwood.com General availability will follow the beta. Organisations interested in early access can apply at https://simwood.com/contact/ About SimwoodSimwood is a UK & USA software defined carrier, operating carrier-grade infrastructure for SIP trunking, number management, voice APIs, and carrier interconnect. Founded in 1996, Simwood serves communications providers, resellers, and technology companies requiring reliable wholesale voice services and carrier-layer capabilities, and is a CLEC in 21 states in the USA. https://simwood.com

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