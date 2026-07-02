Illinois put statues of WHO in the U.S. Capitol!?!

By Christopher Wills

Back in 1864, Congress decided it would be a nice idea to honor notable Americans by displaying statues of them in the U.S. Capitol. There would be two statues from each state (including the Confederate states once they were back in the fold). President Abraham Lincoln signed the measure on July 2, 1864. Today the list of people honored in Statuary Hall includes George Washington, Helen Keller, Johnny Cash, and King Kamehameha. Representing Illinois are Frances Willard and James Shields.

The Willard and Shields statues at the U.S. Capitol. (Architect of the Capitol)

Willard was national president of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union for nearly 20 years, an advocate for women’s voting rights, and the first dean of women at Northwestern University. She worked to raise the age of consent for sex, create an eight-hour workday, and reform prisons. Her work contributed to the passage of constitutional amendments letting women vote and prohibiting alcohol. (You can read more about her here at the National Women’s Hall of Fame website.) So she may be mostly forgotten today, but she clearly played a leading role in some major issues of the late 1800s.



