Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Launching Investigation into State Testing Results at Columbus City Schools
Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Launching Investigation into State Testing Results at Columbus City Schools
Release date: 7/2/2026
District self-reported scoring anomalies
The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce is beginning an investigation into Columbus City Schools in regard to spring 2026 state tests. The district self-reported anomalies with testing results at two schools—Independence High School and Walnut Ridge High School—and that the district would be invalidating spring scores for all state tests in all subjects at these two schools.
Information has also been forwarded to the State Board of Education’s Office of Professional Conduct.
Further updates will be provided when appropriate.
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