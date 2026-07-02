Minnesota State Patrol reminds Fourth of July visitors of Capitol grounds rules and safety information

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota State Patrol and Capitol Security are preparing for increased activity on the Minnesota State Capitol grounds during Independence Day celebrations.

The Red, White & BOOM! fireworks display and Independence Day events will take place at Cathedral Hill Park on July 4. Because the Capitol grounds are nearby, the Minnesota State Patrol anticipates that members of the public may also gather there to view the fireworks. Troopers and Capitol Security officers will have an increased presence throughout the evening to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Those planning to visit the Capitol grounds should keep the following in mind:

Drones are prohibited on or above Capitol grounds.

Fireworks, sparklers, open flames, candles and campfires are prohibited.

Alcohol is prohibited on Capitol grounds.

Visitors should not climb monuments, memorials, buildings and other structures.

Please dispose of trash properly and keep the Capitol grounds clean.

Follow directions from state troopers and Capitol security officers.

You can find a full list of rules here.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to plan ahead for road closures around the Capitol Grounds that will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 4. Visitors should be alert for heavier-than-normal vehicle and pedestrian traffic before and after the fireworks display.

The Minnesota State Patrol encourages everyone celebrating Independence Day to make safety a priority by driving sober, buckling up, avoiding distractions and watching for pedestrians.