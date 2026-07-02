Xiong Applauds City of St. Clair Shores for Revising Stormwater Project to Protect Lake St. Clair

After residents made their voices heard, lawmaker commends the City for listening to calls to protect Golf Ball Bay

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich., July 2, 2026 — Yesterday, St. Clair Shores residents received a statement from Mayor Kip Walby announcing that the Sunnydale Sewer Separation Project will undergo revisions to no longer designate Golf Ball Bay as the outfall location. The decision was made based on direct input from residents who expressed concern for the protection of their beaches and the wildlife that depend on the bay throughout the past weeks, including at the June 15 City Council meeting. The City is exploring alternatives for the outfall location to relocate stormwater discharge away from the shoreline and beneath Lake St. Clair, intending to implement the project to reduce basement flooding and improve water quality by 2028.

State Rep. Mai Xiong (D-Warren) commends city officials and the residents who organized and made their voices heard throughout the process, and issued the following statement in response:

“St. Clair Shores is a leading example of what can be achieved when local leaders put the needs of their residents first. Thank you to Mayor Walby and council members of St. Clair Shores for not just listening to residents’ voices, but even more so for turning their concerns into action. My office has received countless calls for help from passionate residents who have been concerned about the environmental impacts this project would have had on our beautiful Golf Ball Bay, and it has been inspiring to help coordinate residents with city leaders to come together and find a solution to help reduce flooding while protecting our waterways. This decision is proof that when neighbors join together to make their voices heard on the issues that matter most, positive futures can be built — for both household water quality and the health of our lake.”

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