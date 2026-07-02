Traffic Alert: Route 220 traffic pattern change to begin at Sontag Road and Cassell Drive in Franklin County

SALEM – Weather permitting, effective Tuesday, July 14, after 7 p.m., drivers will use a new traffic pattern at the intersection of Sontag Road and Cassell Drive on Route 220 in Franklin County to improve safety and traffic flow.

Motorists who currently drive straight across Route 220 at this intersection will instead turn right or left onto Route 220 and make a U-turn at the next available median crossover or signal. Newly constructed U-turns on Route 220 are now open. Message boards will be in place and drivers will see barrels in place as barriers to separate left and right turn movements until concrete islands are constructed.

Motorists will still be able to access Sontag Road and Cassell Drive from Route 220 by using existing turn lanes.

In addition, starting Monday, July 13, during nighttime hours, milling operations will take place in preparation for this change in traffic pattern.

Nighttime work to improve the intersection will continue over the next few weeks. Lane closures and flagging operations are possible between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. and drivers should pay attention to signs and message boards in the area.

Work is expected to be completed by July 31, 2026, weather permitting.

These improvements are part of a larger project to increase efficiency and create shorter wait times at traffic signals along the Route 220 corridor in the City of Roanoke and the counties of Roanoke, Franklin and Henry. The resulting improvement in operations is similar to widening Route 220 from four lanes to six lanes, but at a fraction of the cost. Reducing stop and go traffic also enhances safety. Crashes may be reduced by approximately 15-20 percent.

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