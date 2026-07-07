Via Trading Opens Tampa Facility, Launching First Phase of National Recommerce Network

Via Trading Tampa Warehouse

Via Trading opens its Tampa, FL warehouse, expanding its national recommerce network to serve wholesale buyers and suppliers across the Southeast.

Every day, we create value on both sides of the supply chain, helping retailers recover more from returned and excess merchandise while helping entrepreneurs access the inventory they need to grow.” — Jacques Stambouli, Founder and CEO, Via Trading Corporation

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Via Trading Corporation today announced the opening of its new Tampa, Florida facility at 1201 Old Hopewell Road, Suite 1, Tampa, FL 33619. Now open for business, the facility represents Via Trading's first major expansion outside Southern California — and the opening move in the company's long-term vision of building a national recommerce network that serves both wholesale buyers and the retailers and brands that supply them. Positioned along one of the nation's fastest-growing logistics and distribution corridors, the Tampa warehouse expands Via Trading's ability to connect quality wholesale inventory with businesses throughout Florida and the Southeast.Creating Opportunity Across the Supply ChainFor more than two decades, Via Trading has created opportunity by connecting excess inventory with entrepreneurial growth. Serving more than 60,000 registered buyers across over 160 countries, the company supplies wholesale inventory spanning dozens of consumer product categories.The Tampa expansion is about more than increasing geographic reach. It strengthens Via Trading's ability to serve both sides of the supply chain.Behind every pallet is a retailer or brand seeking a smarter way to manage returned, overstock, shelf-pull, and excess merchandise. Via Trading provides a trusted, scalable channel that helps maximize recovery value, improve operational efficiency, reduce inventory complexity, and return quality products to the marketplace through a qualified global buyer network.For wholesale buyers, that same model delivers consistent access to inventory that fuels business growth. For suppliers, it provides a reliable recommerce partner with the infrastructure, market reach, and expertise to responsibly remarket inventory at scale. Every pallet represents an opportunity, not only for an entrepreneur to grow a business, but for a retailer to recover value while supporting a more efficient and sustainable supply chain.Walk the Floor. Buy with Confidence.At Via Trading, customers have the opportunity to walk the warehouse floor, inspect merchandise firsthand, review manifests, evaluate product condition, speak directly with experienced team members, and select inventory that best aligns with their business goals.What truly defines the Via Trading experience, however, extends beyond the inventory itself. Every customer works alongside a team that takes the time to understand their business, their goals, and the markets they serve. Whether purchasing a first pallet or sourcing truckloads each week, buyers receive thoughtful guidance, honest recommendations, and practical insight to make informed purchasing decisions.The goal isn't simply to help customers buy inventory today, but to help them build stronger, more resilient businesses for years to come. By helping customers identify new product opportunities, refine sourcing strategies, and make smarter purchasing decisions, Via Trading has built long-term relationships with businesses that continue to rely on the company as a trusted resource as they grow.That same commitment extends to suppliers. Via Trading believes lasting partnerships are built through transparency, accountability, operational excellence, and a shared commitment to creating long-term value across the supply chain."Our responsibility extends far beyond moving inventory," said Jacques Stambouli, Founder and CEO of Via Trading Corporation. "Every day, we create value on both sides of the supply chain, helping retailers recover more from returned and excess merchandise while helping entrepreneurs and businesses access the inventory they need to grow. Tampa is an important milestone, but it is also the first step in a deliberate, five-year plan to build a national recommerce infrastructure. We are not simply opening warehouses. We are building a network founded on trust, transparency, and lasting partnerships, one that positions Via Trading as a strategic partner for retailers navigating reverse logistics complexity and for entrepreneurs building scalable businesses in the secondary market. We're just getting started." Grand Opening Celebration : August 1, 2026Via Trading will officially celebrate the opening of its Tampa facility on Saturday, August 1, 2026. Wholesale buyers, retailers, entrepreneurs, exporters, and members of the local business community are invited to tour the warehouse, meet the Via Trading team, and experience the company's relationship-first approach to wholesale sourcing.Via Trading - Tampa1201 Old Hopewell Road, Suite 1Tampa, FL 33619

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