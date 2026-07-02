Lisa Horan Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Relentless” Book Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Lisa Horan

MANCHESTER , ENGLAND , UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Relentless" co-authored by Lisa Horan, alongside Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 25th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "Relentless" is Lisa Horan’s chapter, "Watch Me: When A Stoma Bag Couldn’t Stop A Marathon Dream.” Lisa shares an inspiring story, through powerful personal experiences, she demonstrates that our greatest limitations are often self-imposed and inspires readers to stop accepting other people’s fears and expectations as their own. Her story is a compelling reminder that resilience, determination, and a relentless mindset can transform setbacks into extraordinary achievements.

Relentless earned impressive recognition on Amazon, achieving Best Seller status across multiple business categories while also appearing on several of Amazon's New Release lists. Among its many accomplishments, the book climbed as high as #3 on Amazon's New Release list in Marketing, underscoring its strong debut and enthusiastic response from readers. The book's early success reflects the powerful impact of its inspiring stories of resilience, determination, and perseverance from Lisa Nichols and the other contributing authors.

Meet Lisa Horan:

Lisa Horan knows what it means to fight for her life, and to choose to live it fully. At just 21 years old, she faced the unthinkable when Crohn’s disease led to major surgeries that left her with a stoma. It was a time of fear, pain, and uncertainty, when simply surviving seemed like the greatest challenge of all. Yet rather than letting that moment define her, Lisa decided it would become the foundation for a life lived with courage, resilience, and relentless determination.



Her journey since has been anything but ordinary. After years of setbacks, surgeries, and struggles with mental health, Lisa chose to embrace life’s challenges as opportunities. In 2021, at the age of 41, she went from couch to marathon in less than six months, crossing the finish line of the London Marathon against all odds. People doubted she could do it, some even feared she would harm herself trying. But Lisa proved them wrong, showing that the human spirit is far stronger than any obstacle placed in its way.



Her adventures haven’t stopped there. From wing walking thousands of feet in the air, to abseiling, Lisa has made it her mission to do the very things many once said she shouldn’t. Each challenge has become a declaration of strength, a statement that adversity does not mean the end of possibility. Her motto, “Watch me!”, perfectly captures this attitude, bold, unapologetic, and full of fire.



But Lisa’s story is not just about thrill-seeking. It is about survival, about choosing hope when despair seemed easier, and about finding purpose after deep loss. She has faced heartbreak, grief, and the darkest days of depression, yet through it all, she has discovered not only her own strength, but the power of sharing her story so that others might find theirs too.



Today, Lisa is a writer, speaker, and storyteller who inspires people to face their own struggles with courage, to chase the adventures that call to them, and to believe that life after adversity can be extraordinary.

You can connect with Lisa at: lisa.author.speaker@gmail.com

To order your copy of “Relentless” please visit HERE.



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