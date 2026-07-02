Treasury and IRS to Accept Philanthropic Stock Contributions for Trump Accounts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced that it will accept large philanthropic contributions of readily tradable public company stock to support Trump Accounts. This announcement comes ahead of the formal launch of Trump Accounts on July 4, 2026.

Under the new process, eligible philanthropic contributors may transfer approved publicly traded stock to Treasury. The stock will be contributed to Trump Accounts for eligible children consistent with the donor’s instructions, applicable law, and Treasury guidance.

“Today’s announcement makes it easier for philanthropists to help American children build long-term financial security,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “By accepting contributions of publicly traded stock, Treasury is creating a practical pathway for large-scale private giving to support the next generation.”

Trump Accounts are designed to help eligible children begin saving and investing early in life. Over six million families have signed up for Trump Accounts prior to the official launch of the program this month.

Parents can download the official app to get started today. For more information about Trump Accounts, visit trumpaccounts.gov.

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