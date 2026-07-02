Levelynx Launches Real-Time Flood and Low-Water Crossing Monitoring for Texas Cities and Counties

Self-contained water level sensors with cellular and satellite connectivity give counties real-time flood alerts with no power or internet at the site.

Counties shouldn't have to choose between a six-figure flood warning system and nothing at all. We built Levelynx so any county can afford a sensor on every dangerous crossing.” — Thomas Remmert, Founder of Levelynx

FISCHER, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Levelynx, a Texas-based flood monitoring technology company, today announced the availability of its real-time water level monitoring platform for municipalities, counties, and emergency management agencies. The Levelynx system provides continuous monitoring of rivers, creeks, and low-water crossings, delivering automated alerts to officials and the public when water levels reach dangerous thresholds.Flash flooding is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in Texas, and the Texas Hill Country — often called "Flash Flood Alley" — experiences some of the most rapid river rises in the United States. Many rural counties still rely on manual observation or aging gauge networks with significant coverage gaps, leaving low-water crossings unmonitored until after an incident occurs.Levelynx sensor nodes are fully self-contained. Each unit measures water level using a hydrostatic pressure sensor, with an optional 60 GHz radar unit for non-contact measurement, and transmits readings over cellular and satellite networks. Nodes operate for up to five years on internal battery power, with optional solar for extended deployments. No trenching, no AC power, and no internet connection are required at the site — a sensor can be installed at a remote crossing in hours and begin reporting immediately.The platform is also software agnostic: Levelynx routes water level data and alerts into whatever software a jurisdiction already uses, including emergency notification systems, GIS platforms, and dispatch tools, so counties are never forced to adopt and train staff on yet another standalone dashboard."Counties shouldn't have to choose between a six-figure flood warning system and nothing at all," said Thomas Remmert, founder of Levelynx. "We built Levelynx so any county can afford a sensor on every dangerous crossing."Key capabilities of the Levelynx platform include:-Continuous, real-time water level measurement at rivers, creeks, culverts, and low-water crossings-Hydrostatic pressure sensing standard, with optional 60 GHz radar for non-contact installations-Cellular and satellite connectivity — no internet service required at the site-Up to five years of battery operation, with optional solar-Automated threshold-based alerting to staff, first responders, and the public-Open data routing into the software platforms an agency already operates-Deployment in 5 days from order to live dataMunicipalities, counties, and emergency management agencies can learn more or request a demonstration at levelynx.com.About LevelynxLevelynx is a flood and water level monitoring company based in the Texas Hill Country. Levelynx provides real-time flood monitoring, low-water crossing alerting, and water level data services to municipalities, counties, campgrounds, and government agencies across the United States. Levelynx sensors operate on cellular and satellite networks, run for years on battery power, and integrate with any software platform. Learn more at https://www.levelynx.com

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