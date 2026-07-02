THE MARYLAND TRANSIT ADMINISTRATION ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS AND VISITORS TO TAKE PUBLIC TRANSIT TO BALTIMORE’S FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATIONS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Download CharmPass and Transit App to Enjoy Convenient, Affordable and Stress-Free Travel to Independence Day Events Across the Baltimore Area

BALTIMORE, MD (July 3, 2026) – As thousands of residents and visitors prepare to celebrate Independence Day in Baltimore, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration is urging everyone to leave their cars at home and take public transportation. The annual July 4 celebrations will draw large crowds to the downtown fireworks shows as well as local parks, waterfront areas, parades and festivals for a full day of family-friendly activities.

“Fourth of July celebrations in Baltimore are some of the most well-attended events of the year,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “Taking transit to and from where you are celebrating is the best way to go. Spend less time fighting traffic, road closures and costly parking charges and more time celebrating our nation’s 250th birthday.”

Fast, convenient MTA transit will again prove to be the best way to get moving on Independence Day. To ensure smooth travel, get real-time information and easy fare payment directly from your smartphone by downloading the CharmPass and Transit app for free.

The MTA recommends riders allow extra travel time due to road closures, increased traffic and passenger volumes. Riders should also:

Purchase fares in advance on CharmPass

Plan their trip on the Transit app

Be patient and allow extra time for boarding and exiting

Stay hydrated and be prepared for high temperatures

The Transit app is a free smartphone application that provides real-time bus and rail arrival information, step-by-step navigation and service disruption alerts. CharmPass is a mobile phone fare payment app that stores transit fare on your phone, so you always have it handy. With its CharmFlex multi-pass option the app also offers discounts on regular fares.



Both the federal government and State of Maryland designate Friday, July 3 as the observed Independence Day holiday, meaning all offices, including the Transit Information Contact Center, Mobility Certification and Customer Care, Reduced Fare Certification and the Transit Store will be closed. MTA will operate service on the following schedules:

Local Bus:

July 3 - Sunday/Holiday Service

July 4 - Regular Saturday Service



Metro Subway:

July 3 - Sunday/Holiday Service

July 4 - Regular Saturday Service

Light Rail:

July 3 - Sunday/Holiday Service

July 4 - Regular Saturday Service

MARC Train:

July 3 - “R” schedule on all three MARC lines. Added service to the R schedule will be provided by Penn Line trains 453 (9:35pm departure from Penn Station) and 452 (10:55pm departure from Washington).

July 4 – Penn Line: Saturday schedule. No Camden or Brunswick Line service.

Commuter Bus:

July 3 and July 4 - No service, except Commuter Bus #201, which will operate on the Weekend/Holiday "S" schedule.



Mobility:

July 3 – All standing rides are canceled. Customers must call to reschedule July 3 rides.

Mobility Call Center - Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Maryland Transit Administration is one of the largest multi-modal transit systems in the United States, and operates local and commuter buses, Light Rail, Metro Subway, MARC Train Service, and a comprehensive Mobility paratransit system. The goal of the Maryland Transit Administration is to provide safe, efficient, and reliable transit across Maryland with world-class customer service. To learn more, visit mta.maryland.gov, check us out on Facebook or YouTube and follow us on Twitter/X and Bluesky Social.



MEDIA CONTACTS:

Courtney Mims

Office: 410-767-8367

Cell: 667-392-0157

cmims@mdot.maryland.gov

Paul Shepard

Office: 410-767-3935

Cell: 443-622-4181

pshepard@mdot.maryland.gov

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