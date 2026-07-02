Brunswick County Board of Commissioners holds regular meeting Monday, July 6

Meeting Livestream

Click the link below to watch the meeting live and find the future replay on the Brunswick County Agendas and Minutes Portal.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners will meet for a regular meeting at 3 p.m. this Monday, July 6, 2026. The public is welcome to attend in person or watch live on the Brunswick County Agendas and Minutes Portal.

The commissioners’ chambers are on the first floor of the David R. Sandifer Administration Building at 30 Government Center Drive in Bolivia (28422).

View the full agenda and accompanying reports and subscribe to agenda notifications on the Brunswick County Agendas and Minutes Portal. Meeting livestreams and replays can be accessed in the Portal through the Media (Camera) Icon for each Board of Commissioners meeting date.

Agenda Preview

Below are a few selected items from the agenda that the Board of Commissioners will discuss and take possible action on during the regular meeting.

VI. Administrative Report

Administration – HHS/EOC Building Phase 2 Services – Edifice GMP Proposal: Request the Board approve the Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) proposal for Construction Services from Edifice for the HHS/EOC Building in the amount of $62,603,663 and authorize the Chairman to sign upon the successful sale of Limited Obligation Bonds. Administration – Stormwater Funding Feasibility Study: Request the Board approve a contract with Raftelis to conduct a Stormwater Utility Feasibility Study. Utilities – Resolution Adopting the Updated Water Shortage Response Plan: Request the Board approve the resolution adopting the updated Water Shortage Response Plan.

VIII. Closed Session

Clerk to the Board - Closed Session: Request the Board enter closed session pursuant to N.C.G.S. 143-318.11(a)(1) and (3) to approve Closed Session Minutes of June 1, 2026 and consult with its attorney in order to preserve the attorney-client privilege.

Public Comment and Public Hearings

Most regular meetings include a time for public comment before the Commissioners at the beginning of the meeting. Some meetings also have public hearings for specific issues. The public hearings are similar to a public comment period but pertain to one topic.

Individuals wishing to speak during a public hearing should sign up before the meeting starts on the form at the door dedicated to public hearings. This form is separate from the form used to sign up for public comments at the beginning of the meeting.

Speakers wishing to distribute any related documents, printed comments or materials to the commissioners should deliver at least eight copies to the county clerk at least fifteen minutes before the meeting starts.

Learn more about Board of Commissioners meetings and our public comment and public hearing policies.

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Media Inquiries

Media are requested to contact Brunswick County Communications by noon on the day of the meeting to help facilitate requests for interviews before or directly after board meetings. Brunswick County will post a recap of the meeting with actions taken at brunswickcountync.gov.

For media inquiries, contact Communications Director Meagan Kascsak.

Stay Informed