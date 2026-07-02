Douglas County enters Stage 2 Fire Restrictions. July 4 fireworks show cancelled.

In response to Stage 2 Fire Restrictions now in effect in Douglas County, the fireworks display scheduled for July 4 at Highland Heritage Regional Park is cancelled.

Under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, the use of all fireworks — including professional fireworks displays — is prohibited. Fireworks shows planned in Castle Rock, Lone Tree and Parker are also cancelled.

“Fireworks are a long-standing tradition in Colorado – and so is the possibility of cancellation due to weather or fire conditions. When the fireworks show planned by the Highlands Ranch HOA was originally cancelled in May, we heard from disappointed residents who wanted to celebrate with a fireworks show,” said Commissioner George Teal. “As we contemplated reinstating this professional show, we always had safety at the forefront, putting in place a variety of precautions to ensure the safest event possible. As part of that planning, we knew cancelling due to fire or weather conditions was a possibility – just like every year.”

“Our priority was to give our community a safe opportunity to celebrate America’s 250th birthday together,” said Commissioner Kevin Van Winkle. “After hearing from many citizens, we explored every avenue to bring the show back. However, Stage 2 fire restrictions mean conditions are now too dangerous. We are grateful to South Metro Fire Rescue, the Sheriff’s Office, and our Parks team for continually monitoring the situation. Ultimately, the safety of Highlands Ranch families comes first, and we will trust the advice of our public safety professionals.”

Commissioners Teal and Van Winkle voted in favor of the fireworks show during a public work session Tuesday. Commissioner Abe Laydon voted no.

“My position is not about celebrating less – it’s about celebrating responsibly while protecting our community,” Laydon said.

The County was still finalizing its contract with the fireworks vendor when the show was cancelled and will not incur any costs related to the planned show or its cancellation.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office – along with all other fire jurisdictions in Douglas County – implemented the heightened restrictions due to continued dry conditions, elevated wildfire danger, increased risk of human-caused fires, and available firefighting resources statewide.

Residents are reminded that under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, the following are not allowed:

Open burning of any kind.

Use of fireworks, including professional fireworks displays.

Use of chimineas, portable fireplaces and patio fire pits.

Campfires at developed campgrounds or picnic areas.

Use of model rockets.

The following activities remain allowed:

Gas- or liquid-fueled grills, stoves, fire pits and similar appliances.

Residential charcoal grills when supervised by a responsible adult.

Fires contained within indoor fireplaces and wood-burning stoves.

Fire suppression and fire department training fires.

For the latest information on fire restrictions in Douglas County, visit the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office website.