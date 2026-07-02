July 2, 2026 | Governor Abbott Announces Senior Staff Leadership Additions | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced two key additions to his senior staff. Stephanie Greger will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff and Nate Schatzline will serve as Senior Advisor to the Governor.

Stephanie Greger will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Greg Abbott.

“Stephanie brings strong experience and a sharp legal mind to our team,” said Governor Abbott. “I have long valued Stephanie’s advice and counsel and look forward to having her back on my leadership team.”

Greger has been serving as General Counsel for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), where she led the agency’s legal division and served as the chief legal advisor to both TDCJ and the Texas Board of Criminal Justice. Previously, Greger served as Deputy General Counsel for Governor Abbott, advising on criminal justice policy and legal matters affecting state government.

Before entering state service, Greger built an extensive career as a prosecutor with the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office, where she gained significant trial experience. She later served as Criminal Division Chief for the Williamson County Attorney’s Office, overseeing complex criminal matters and prosecutorial operations.

Stephanie earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and History from Texas A&M University in 2006, and her Juris Doctorate from Baylor Law School in 2010.

Nate Schatzline will serve as Senior Advisor to Governor Greg Abbott.

“Nate Schatzline is a dedicated conservative leader with a proven record in the fight for election integrity,” said Governor Abbott. “His experience in the Texas House and service in the Trump Administration will be a tremendous asset as we protect the voices of Texas voters.”

Schatzline previously served as State Representative for House District 93 and is a public servant with a strong record of conservative leadership.

As Senior Advisor to the Governor, Schatzline will lead policy development and legislative strategy efforts related to election integrity.

Most recently, Schatzline served as Senior Director at the National Faith Advisory Board in the Trump Administration. He also serves on the advisory board of The Justice Reform, a Fort Worth-based anti-human trafficking nonprofit.

Schatzline earned his bachelor’s degree from Southwestern Assemblies of God University and a master’s degree in political science from Liberty University.