SLED Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Dorchester County

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Dorchester County.

A deputy with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded early Thursday morning to a 911 call reporting a burglary at a convenience store in Summerville, SC. The deputy encountered a male subject breaking into the business. During an interaction between the deputy and the man, the man pointed an object at the deputy and deputy shot him. The object was determined to be a glass bottle shaped like a pistol and painted black (pictured below). No law enforcement officers were injured. The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Ismael Clark, 35. SLED was requested to investigate by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark was the subject of a burglary and officer involved shooting at the same location on Saturday, July 1, 2023. SLED charged Clark with Burglary – Second Degree on Friday, July 14, 2023.

This is an ongoing investigation. As such, no other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident or the agency with jurisdiction. When requested to investigate an OIS, SLED’s goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances. SLED agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed. Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

The incident in Dorchester County is the 21st officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2026.

This is the 1st officer involved shooting for the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office this year.

In 2025, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office had no officer involved shootings last year.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov