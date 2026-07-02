SLED Charges Former Probation, Parole & Pardon Services Officer with Misconduct in Office

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged David Johnathon Shytle Jr., 48, with three counts of Misconduct in Office on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Details can be found in the attached warrants.

Shytle Jr. was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

SLED previously charged David Johnathon Shytle Jr. with two counts of Assault & Battery - 2nd Degree and five counts of Misconduct in Office on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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