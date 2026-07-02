Coleman: Walz pardon of child rapist puts politics over public safety

Senate Republican Assistant Leader Julia Coleman (Waconia) denounced the actions of the Minnesota Pardon Board, including Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, for pardoning illegal immigrants convicted of violent crimes to help them avoid deportation. The pardons were made to men convicted of criminal sexual assault of a child, aggravated robbery, and assault.

“Gov. Walz is unimaginably endangering our communities by letting a convicted child rapist off the hook to score political points with his radical supporters,” said Sen. Coleman. “This is a reckless abuse of power that totally undermines justice for the victim and betrays every Minnesotan. The Governor offered up the safety of our communities so he could ‘stick it to Trump’ and score points with his far-left extremists.”

According to Department of Homeland Security’s Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis, “Tou Lue Vang lost his legal status following his conviction for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. Following the conviction, he was placed in removal proceedings and issued a final order of removal by a judge. This pardon will take away this child rapist’s qualifying convictions that made him removable from the United States.”