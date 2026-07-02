Governor Ivey Marks America’s 250th Birthday with Fourth of July Message

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday released a video message for America’s 250th birthday ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

In her message, Governor Ivey reflects on the nation’s founding, expresses optimism for America’s future and encourages Alabamians to celebrate the historic milestone by remembering those who defend our freedoms and by passing a love of country on to the next generation.

The governor also recognizes the sacrifices of the men and women who have protected America’s God-given freedoms throughout the nation’s history and calls on citizens to continue building on the legacy established by the Founding Fathers.

Click here or the above image for VIDEO.

Script:

Happy 250th birthday, America!

There is no better time to be an American than today. And there is no better time to be an Alabamian than right now.

I am more optimistic than ever before for the future of Alabama and of our country.

Ever since our Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence 250 years ago, our country has triumphed, overcome challenges and continued striving to be a more perfect Union.

Let us each do our part to keep America strong.

Let us remember that our God-given freedoms are protected by those who serve.

And very importantly, let us always teach our kids to love this country every chance we get.

Y’all, we are blessed to live in the greatest state in the greatest nation on Earth. I am proud to be a governor of a state of patriots who love this wonderful country we call home.

So, my fellow Alabamians, have a happy 4th of July!

And may God continue to bless each of you, the great state of Alabama and these United States of America.

For your publishing and broadcasting purposes, and in addition to a YouTube upload, the governor’s video message can be downloaded here before Saturday, July 4, 2026:

https://we.tl/t-cJ1amZdCVU35YQz1

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